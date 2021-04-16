Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor fuel romance rumours by wearing matching necklaces

The comedian has been linked to the Bridgerton star since last month

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have been spotted wearing matching necklaces, amid rumours they’re an item.

Last week, SNL star Pete appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a silver chain with the initials ‘PD’ around his neck.

Fans initially thought nothing of the necklace, but Phoebe has since been spotted wearing the exact same chain.

The Bridgerton star, who has the same initials at Pete, wore the same necklace during a recent Q&A on YouTube.

A source has since told The Sun that the necklace is a public gesture of their commitment to each other.

An insider said: “Pete is wearing it as a romantic gesture to Phoebe. He wanted to show just how much she means to him and just how serious he is about them.”

“She’s in London and he’s in America. So they wanted to feel like they’re together when they’re not.”

“Any time they’re feeling a bit lonely and missing each other they look down at the PD!”

Pete is currently in New York City for Saturday Night Live, while Phoebe is busy filming season two of Bridgerton in London.

The news comes after Pete hinted at their rumoured romance during a virtual conversation with Marquette University students on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~𝑷𝑫 (@petedavidsonvibes)

When asked to reveal his ‘celebrity crush’ during a Q&A, the comedian teased: “I’m with my celebrity crush.”

Pete and Phoebe have been romantically linked since March.