They were spotted looking very loved-up

Phoebe Dynevor packs on the PDA with Pete Davidson at Wimbledon

Phoebe Dynevor packed on the PDA with her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson at Wimbledon today.

The pair were spotted at Roger Federer’s match against Cameron Norrie on day six of the tennis tournament, marking the first time they’ve attended a public event together.

In photos published by E! News, the Bridgerton star looked happier than ever as she cosied up to her American beau in the crowd.

Here before Lady Whistledown. 👀Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have made their relationship official at Wimbledon. (📷: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/m3XbwbNGJ8 — E! News (@enews) July 3, 2021

The couple watched the match from the Lanson suite, and were seated next to British comedian Jack Whitehall.

Phoebe, 26, and Pete, 27, confirmed their romance in April – following months of dating rumours.

The actress is currently filming season two of Bridgerton in London.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight: “Pete and Phoebe met at a gathering in NYC and really hit it off.”

“They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them].”