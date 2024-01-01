Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2023

A lot of celebrity babies were born in 2023.

We’ve listed all the stars who have welcomed new additions to their families over the past twelve months.

Take a look:

Stacey Dooley

Presenter Stacey Dooley welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton in January.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the new mum wrote: “💟 Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x”

Kevin and Stacey met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, and the pair went on to win the show. A few months later, the couple confirmed they were dating.

Shemar Moore

Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January.

The actor, who is best known for playing Derek Morgan in Criminal Minds, shared the news with PEOPLE magazine.

A rep for the 52-year-old told the publication: “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed another baby together in January – a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens.

The cookbook author, who married the singer in 2013, shared the news on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of her older children Miles and Luna holding the baby.

She wrote: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕.”

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

The birth of their daughter Esti came two years after John and Chrissy sadly lost their third child in October 2020, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

In June, Chrissy and John announced they had welcomed a baby boy named Wren via surrogate.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton surprised fans in January by announcing the birth of her first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogate.

The socialite, who married businessman Carter Reum last year, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her newborn’s hand, writing: “You are already loved beyond words 💙.”

The 42-year-old once again surprised fans in November by announcing the birth of her second child via surrogate, a daughter named London.

Mike Sorrentino

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren welcomed their second child together in January.

The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram, posting photos from the hospital with their newborn daughter.

Mike wrote: “We got an amazing Situation🥺!! We are beyond over joyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino. Born 8:22am 1/24/2023. 5 pounds 15 ounces. 18 inches.”

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018, after getting engaged earlier that year.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, in May 2021.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their first child together on January 23.

The couple, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, shared the exciting news with their Instagram followers one week later.

Alongside a photo of their newborn daughter, Molly-Mae wrote: “23/01/23🤍”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 star Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child together in January.

A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine on January 30.

The couple tied the knot on July 18, 2014, and they already share two daughters together – Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Ryan Ledson on January 30.

Sharing a black-and-white family photo, the new mum wrote at the time: “Our beautiful boy. 🤍30/01/2023🤍”

The actress, who played Bethany Platt on the soap, met her beau on celebrity dating app Raya in May 2021 and announced her pregnancy last September.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first child together on January 31.

The Selling Sunset star shared the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23.”

“Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

Richie Sadlier

Richie Sadlier and his wife Fiona welcomed their first child together on February 3.

Alongside a photo of his baby’s hand, the former Republic of Ireland player wrote: “Parents, at last ❤️. Delighted to share the happy news that Fiona gave birth to our gorgeous little son, Sam, last Friday.”

“I won’t even try and put into words how incredible this past week has been for us, but for now, just wanna say a huge thanks for all the lovely messages and well-wishes we received throughout the pregnancy.”

“It was lovely knowing there were so many people rooting for this chapter of our story to have a happy ending 👶💥. The biggest thanks of all goes to Fiona for never giving up hope that one day we’d feel this way ❤️❤️”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Belle, in February.

The couple are already parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019, and a daughter named Rose – who was born on the former Loose Women star’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to sons Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Black Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child together.

The couple subtly announced the news via Instagram, as Blake shared a photo without a visible baby bump.

The couple have not yet shared a name or photo of their baby.

Elliott Wright

Elliott Wright and his wife Sadie welcomed their second child together on February 9.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the former TOWIE star penned: “Welcome to the world our beautiful darling boy Johnny 💙.”

“09.02.23 our hearts are so full, we couldn’t love you more if we tried 💙. John Edward Albert Wright 💙.”

Elliott and Sadie, who tied the knot back in 2017, shared the news of their pregnancy in October 2022 – one year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The couple share a three-year-old son, William James, while Elliott is also dad to 15-year-old Elliot Jnr., and 13-year-old Olivia from his previous marriage.

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson and her husband Jonny Hughes announced the birth of their first child together in February.

The couple are yet to announce the name and gender of their newborn, who was born on Valentine’s Day.

The X Factor star shares two children with her ex Karl Dures and another child, born in 2014, from a previous relationship.

Katie Stevens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens)

Katie Stevens welcomed her first child with her husband Paul DiGiovanni on February 23.

The Bold Type star confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, and revealed she welcomed a baby girl named Rome with her songwriter beau.

Alongside a series of photos of the couple with their newborn, the actress wrote: “She’s here. 2.23.23. Our sweet Rome, we are so in love with you.”

The couple tied the knot in Nashville back in 2019, after almost six years together.

Kaitlynn Carter

The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter announced the birth of her second child on February 25.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a carousel of snaps of herself, her beau Kristopher Brock and their newborn.

She penned: “… and then there were 5… 🤍.” Sophia Grace View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia (@therealsophiagrace) Sophia Grace welcomed her first child on February 26. The singer, who shot to fame after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2011 when she was just five, took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand, the 19-year-old wrote: “26.02.23🤍”

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer announced the birth of her first child with her beau Darius Jackson on February 27.

The former Nickelodeon star shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Hey son!!!! Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!”

Sharing her son’s unusual moniker, Keke penned: “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcomed to the world baby Leo.”

Amy Hart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo)

Amy Hart and her now-fiancé Sam Rason welcomed their first child together on March 3.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the couple said: “Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were braxton hicks…they weren’t 🤣), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy 💙.”

“Born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair (Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love 😍💙.”

Amy and Sam announced their engagement in September.

Ashley James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames)

On March 11, Ashley James announced the birth of her second child with her boyfriend Tom Andrews.

Alongside a photo of her newborn’s hand, she wrote: “☁️9️⃣. Just wanted to let you know that our baby girl is here. We are both happy and healthy and we’re all so in love.”

“We’re taking some time to enjoy this newborn bubble and connect as a family of 4. ❤️ But I can’t wait for you to meet her. 🥰,” Ashley added. Ashley and Tom, who started dating in 2019, welcomed their first child together, a son named Alfie, in January 2021. Gina Rodriguez In March, it was reported Gina Rodriguez had welcomed her first child with her husband Joe LoCicero. The Jane the Virgin actress has not yet announced the birth of her baby on social media, or revealed the baby’s gender. Gina announced her pregnancy on her 38th birthday in July 2022. Tom Daley Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black welcomed their second child together via surrogate on March 28. The Olympian and his 48-year-old husband shared their surprise baby news on April 5, via The Times, revealing their son’s named as Phoenix Rose. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2017, welcomed their first child together via surrogate, a son named Robbie Ray, in June 2018. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together on March 30. The Big Bang Theory alum shared the news via Instagram, writing: “💓 3-30-23 💓. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” Kaley continued to write. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.” “We are blessed beyond belief 💗. @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗.” Amy Childs Amy Childs and her beau Billy Debosq welcomed twins, a son named Billy and a daughter named Amelia, on April 6. Sharing the first official photos of her babies, the former TOWIE star wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful little twins 💙💗 Born 06/04/23 7.04pm twin 1 7.05pm twin 2.” “Mummy and Daddy love you so so much.. We’ve been in a complete baby bubble the past few days.. Our family is now finally complete.. 🥰. @billydelbosq8 you have been incredible the last few days .. I love you so much .. 💙💗 xxx,” she added.

Amy announced her engagement to Billy later that month. Daisy Lowe View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Lowe (@daisylowe) Daisy Lowe welcomed her first child with her fiancé Jordan Saul in April. Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the model penned: “Our Easter egg finally hatched! Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl 💘” “I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy 💗🐣🐰💐✨💗 Happy Easter Loves,” the new mum added. Shaughna Phillips Shaughna welcomed her first child, a daughter named Lucia, with her ex-beau Billy on April 4. Just a few months into her pregnancy, Billy was recently charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. Her rep told OK! Magazine at the time: “Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy,” adding that she “will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries”.

Bartise Bowden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bartise Bowden (@bartiseb)

On April 7, Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden announced the birth of his first child.

The reality star, who shot to fame after appearing on season 3 of the hit Netflix dating show, shared the surprise news with his Instagram followers.

Alongside a sweet photo of him cradling his newborn son, Bartise wrote: “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella.”

The first-time father, who split from his fiancée Nancy Rodriguez on Love Is Blind, didn’t reveal the mother of his child. Eoghan Quigg In April, Eoghan Quigg revealed his family was “now complete” after welcoming his second child with his longterm girlfriend Amy Campbell. The Irish singer, who shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2008, shared the happy news on Instagram, writing: “The finale has arrived. Our baby boy Camden Eoghan Quigg was born in the early hours of this morning. Mummy and baby are doing well… I’m so proud of you @amylcampbell our family is now complete #CamdenEoghanQuigg,” he added. Eoghan and Amy, who have been in a relationship since 2015, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emmy, in August 2021. The 30-year-old is also stepdad to Amy’s two children from a previous relationship.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank announced the birth of her twin babies on April 10.

The actress welcomed a boy and a girl with her husband Philip Schneider.

The 48-year-old captioned an Instagram post at the time: “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

Hilary and Philip tied the knot in August 2018, almost two years after they were first spotted together in November 2016.

Kelly Mi Li

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Mi Li (@kellymili)

On April 12, Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl named Mili.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny 🐰 After a little over 24 hours of labor, you’re finally here!”

“There’s so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can’t wait to show you around! ❤️”

Binky Felstead

Binky Felstead welcomed her third child on April 15.

The Made in Chelsea star shares a baby daughter named India with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Patterson.

She shares two sons – Wolfie and Wilder with her husband Max Fredrik Darnton.

Binky and Max tied the knot in front of a small group of family and friends at Chelsea Old Town Hall in July 2021.

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on April 18.

Revealing her baby girl’s name at the time, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore wrote: “✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱”

“Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨” she added.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with Erin Darke. pic.twitter.com/GbevwE43lN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 25, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe and his wife Erin Darke welcomed their first child together in late April.

It was first reported that Daniel and Erin were expecting their first child together the month prior.

In July, the Harry Potter actor revealed they had welcomed a baby boy.

Jessie J

In May, Jessie J and her beau Chanan Safir Colman welcomed a baby boy.

The couple, who were first linked in April 2022, named their son Ben Shelli.

The news of Jessie’s pregnancy came just over a year after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin announced the birth of her first child with her beau RAC in May.

Alongside a sweet family photo, they shared their newborn daughter’s name: “Holland 🩷.”

Ireland announced the news of her pregnancy via Instagram on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Maya Vander

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Vander (SELLING SUNSET) (@themayavander)

Maya Vander announced the birth of her “rainbow baby” in May.

The Selling Sunset star shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby!”

“This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!”

“Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful ❤️ and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold, but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose;).”

The news comes after Maya and her husband David Miller suffered a devastating miscarriage last year, just six months after she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant in December 2021.

Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele

Adrian Grenier and his wife Jordan Roemmele welcomed their first child together in May.

The couple shared the news via Instagram in June, writing: “We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago.”

“In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar.”

“We couldn’t be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child. We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one.”

Sharing their son’s unusual moniker, Adrian and Jordan continued: “All rejoice this gift to the world, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, our exquisite golden one, welcome earth side!”

Jamie Genevieve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Genevieve (@jamiegenevieve)

On May 13, popular YouTube star Jamie Genevieve announced the birth of her first child with her husband Jack McCann.

The Scottish makeup artist took to Instagram to share a series of sweet snaps with her newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: “Our beautiful girl, Romy Jack McCann. You have already brought so much peace and purpose to our lives, and more love than we thought possible. 9/5/23 🤍”

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Dani Dyer and her beau Jarrod Bowen welcomed twins on May 22.

The couple named their newborn daughters Summer and Star.

The Love Island star and her footballer beau are also co-parenting her son Santiago, whom she shares with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

On May 30, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second child together.

The daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, shared the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already. 💙❤️💙❤️”, she added.

Eugenie welcomed her first child with her husband Jack in February 2021, who they named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill and his rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar welcomed their first child together in April.

The actor’s rep confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE magazine at the time.

The name and gender of the baby have not yet been revealed.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed

In June, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed welcomed their second child together.

Sharing the news via her Instagram Stories, Nikki wrote: “A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life.”

“Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size.”

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. I wanted to share first so I can say thank you so much in advance for honouring those boundaries, and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE.”

“Thank you to my incredible midwife @lamidwifeabby and the most wonderful @birthwhisperer and Dr C for helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world. And @cristinakingbirth for your gorgeous images that will forever hold my heart.”

Jessica Baten

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Batten McGrath (@jessicabatten_)

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten announced the birth of her first child with her husband Benjamin McGrath on June 17.

The TV personality, who appeared on season one of the Netflix dating show, took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of her newborn son, who she has named Dax.

The new mum captioned the post: “Meet Dax 💙 June 9, 2023.” While Dax was Jessica’s first baby, her husband Ben already has two children from a previous relationship – Poppy, 7, and Ethan, 6. Holly Hagan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Hagan-Blyth (@hollyhaganblyth) In June, Holly Hagan announced the birth of her first child with her husband Jacob Blyth. The couple named their baby boy Alpha-Jax. Holly and Jacob tied the knot in front of family and friends on the rooftop at the stunning Aguas de Ibiza luxury hotel in Ibiza last June. The 30-year-old’s Geordie Shore co-stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei were her bridesmaids on her special day. Jacob proposed to Holly at Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza in June 2019. Ibiza is also where the couple met while on holiday a few years ago.

Brianne Howey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianne Howey (@briannehowey)

Brianne Howey announced the birth of her first child on June 18.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the Ginny & Georgia actress wrote: “My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love 💛”

This was Brianne’s first baby with her husband Matt Ziering, whom she wed in July 2021.

Montana Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O N T A N A B R O W N (@montanarosebrown1)

Montana Brown announced the birth of her first child on June 25.

Alongside a photo of her newborn son, the Love Island star wrote: “Welcome to the world Jude Isaiah O’Connor 🥹 we’re so smitten with you little man 🫶🏾 23.06.23”

Montana confirmed her romance with her beau Mark in May 2021, but the pair were first linked back in January that year.

Tiffany Watson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany McGeehan. ♡ (@tiffanyc_watson)

On June 26, Tiffany Watson and her husband Cameron McGeehan welcomed their first child together.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the Made in Chelsea star penned: “Jude Maximus McGeehan born 21/06/23.”

“We love you so much ❤️,” Tiffany continued.

The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family in May 2022.

Nathan Kress

In June, iCarly star Nathan Kress announced he had welcomed his third child with his wife London.

Sharing the news at the time, the 30-year-old wrote: “Rapid-fire life update! 1. We’re having a baby! 👶 2. It’s a boy! 👦 3. He’s here! 🐣.”

“Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it’s been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it.”

“Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home. Onward to life as a family of 👋.”

Scarlett Moffatt

At the end of June, Scarlett Moffatt announced she and her beau Scott Dobinson had welcomed their first child together.

The couple named their baby boy Jude Xavier Dobinson.

In November, the Gogglebox star revealed she and Scott had gotten engaged.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

On July 1, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their second child together.

The singer shared the news via Instagram, writing: “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙.”

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!”

“Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ❤️,” Meghan concluded.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2018, are already parents to a son named Riley – who they welcomed in February 2021.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

In July, it was announced that Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie had welcomed their second child together.

The Game of Thrones actor’s rep confirmed the birth of their daughter in a statement shared with Page Six, saying: “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

Kit and Rose first met while playing Jon Snow and Ygritte in Game of Thrones.

The couple went on to marry in Scotland in June 2019, and their wedding was attended by a host of their co-stars.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2021.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcomed their third child together in July.

The couple are also parents to two sons – Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

A rep for the Homeland actress confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the couple welcomed a baby girl, after they were pictured with their newborn.

Ferne McCann

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferne McCann (@fernemccann)

Ferne McCann welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Finty Francis Haines-McCann, with her fiancé Lorri Haines on July 6.

Sharing a sweet black-and-white video of their newborn at the time, the 32-year-old wrote: “It’s a girl 🩷 06.07.23.”

Ferne and Lorri got engaged last July after six months of dating.

The former TOWIE star shares a five-year-old daughter, named Sunday, with her ex Arthur Collins.

Meanwhile Lorri has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand

Kate and Rio Ferdinand welcomed their second child together on July 10.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the former TOWIE star penned: “Shae Ferdinand 🤍 10.7.23 Our strong little girl 🤍”

Rio and Kate started dating in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together in December the following year – a son named Cree.

Kate is also step-mum to Rio’s three kids – Lorenz, Tate, and Tia – whose mum Rebecca Ellison sadly died back in 2015 following a battle with cancer.

Constance Wu

In July, Constance Wu announced she had secretly welcomed her second child with her beau Ryan Kattner.

It was revealed in February that the Crazy Rich Asians star was pregnant with her second child.

Less than three years previous, the actress secretly welcomed her first child to the world.

Karlie Kloss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their second child together on July 11.

Joshua announced the birth of their newborn via Instagram on July 13, writing: “welcome to 🌎❤️ 7.11.23.”

Karlie later announced their son’s moniker, penning: “Elijah Jude 7.11.23 💙.”

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas in July.

A rep for the actress confirmed the news to Page Six, revealing the couple are now parents to a baby boy named Luai.

They added: “The family is over the moon in love.”

The Mean Girls star, who secretly married her beau Bader last year, announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March.

Greta Gerwig

Barbie director Greta Gerwig announced the birth of her second child in July.

The Oscar-nominated star, who is also an actress and writer, and her filmmaker beau Noah Baumbach welcomed their first child together in 2021.

In an interview with Elle UK, the 39-year-old revealed she has since welcomed a baby boy.

Danielle Armstrong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Edney (@daniellearmstrong88)

Danielle Armstrong announced the birth of her second child on July 20.

Alongside a snap from the hospital, the former TOWIE star penned: “𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐡…. 𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐀 𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋 🩷✨.”

Danielle and her husband Tom Edney welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Orla Mae Edney, back in May 2020.

The couple tied the knot last September.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Tiago, in July.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the couple wrote: “Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.”

“We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete.”

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mia, in 2019.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec welcomed their first child together on July 28.

Sharing a black-and-white snap of their family via Instagram, they wrote: “Lyra Rose Skorjanec. July 28, 2023 🌹.”

The couple met back in 2010 and tied the knot in 2017.

Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte Dawson announced the birth of her second child with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield on July 30.

Sharing the news via her Instagram Stories at the time, the reality star penned: “Guys he’s here!!! I can’t believe it!!! I came in at 1am I had him by 2.13am. Can’t wait to update you all as soon as but Matthew has nipped to get me a Maccies & I’m having cuddles.”

Charlotte announced her pregnancy in February, after suffering a devastating miscarriage at 10 weeks in April 2022.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child together on August 1.

According to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast, the musicians named their second son Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show back in February.

Jim Chapman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Chapman (@sarah.tarleton)

Popular YouTube star Jim Chapman and his wife Sarah Tarleton announced the birth of their second child on August 2.

They captioned an Instagram post at the time: “He’s here… Jesse Patrick Chapman ❤️”

Jim and Sarah welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Margot Grace Alba, in September 2021.

The couple first went public with their romance in June 2019, following Jim’s divorce from fellow YouTuber Tanya Burr earlier that year.

Diana Jenkins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins welcomed her “rainbow baby” on August 8.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “welcome to the world our sweet little girl 💝 Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊 Born on 8.8.23 ⭐️”

Diana also shares 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah with her fiancé Asher Monroe, 34.

The couple previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, which Diana opened up about season 12 of RHOBH.

She was previously married to British financier Roger Jenkins from 1999 to 2011, and they co-parent son Innis and daughter Eneya.

Brody Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner)

Brody Jenner announced the birth of his first child with his fiancée Tia Blanco on August 10.

The reality star confirmed the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Honey, by sharing a video of the moment Tia gave birth to their daughter.

He captioned the post: “We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️ Momma and baby are in perfect health.” “We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support. 🙏🏼.” Ashley Olsen In August, it was reported that Ashley Olsen had given birth to her first child with her husband Louis Eisner. According to TMZ, the couple became parents to a son named Otto a few months prior. It came just months after the actress, 37, and the artist, 34, secretly tied the knot in December 2022. Ashley and Louis started dating in 2017, and the notoriously private couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye. Chad Michael Murray Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer welcomed their third child together in August. Alongside a photo of their newborn’s heart-shaped birthmark, Sarah wrote: “Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle.” “We are so in love! 💕Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast,” she added, tagging her actor husband. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are also parents to a son and a daughter – whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2017.

Natasha Hamilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Gay (@natashahamilton)

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton welcomed her fifth child on August 14.

The singer, who married her husband Charles Gay in September 2021, shared the news via Instagram, writing: “I cannot put in to words how we feel right now. Our family is complete🙏🏼 Kitty Iris Gay – 14/08/23 💝”

“We couldn’t be any happier. Welcome to the world baby girl🩷,” the 41-year-old added.

Explaining the name of her baby girl, the singer previously told OK! Magazine: “My grandmother was Kitty and Charles’s grandmother was Iris and we just loved those names together.”

The singer is already mum to Josh, 20, whom she shares with Fran Cosgrave; Harry, 18, whom she shares with Gavin Hatcher; Alfie, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Riad Erraji; and Ella, 8, whom she shares with Ritchie Neville.

Fred Cooke and Julie Jay

Comedians Fred Cooke and Julie Jay welcomed their second child together on August 18.

The couple welcomed their son JJ in the middle of Storm Betty.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, Julie penned: “💙 It’s a boy! 💙 Have been a little quiet on here because our beautiful baba landed in the middle of Storm Betty last Friday, and we have been in a besotted bubble ever since. Introducing JJ (Johnny James but most definitely to be called JJ).”

“We love him so much and I am so so thrilled with him, just feeling unbelievably lucky and happy.”

“Huge thanks to all the staff in UHK for making you want to have babies there an annual event. Also Fred finally coming around after the labour fair play to him xxx”

Ollie Locke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Locke (Locke-Locke) (@ollielockeworld)

Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth welcomed twins via surrogate in August.

In a clip shared via Instagram at the time, the Made in Chelsea star penned: “Guys, the news we’ve been wanting to tell you for so many years – we are finally dads!”

The new dad revealed they had named their son Apollo Magnus Obi and daughter Cosima Emily Bex.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams announced the birth of her second child on August 22.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian announced the news via Instagram, writing: “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.”

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT.”

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏,” Alexis continued. “I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

“‘Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.’”

Jennie McAlpine

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine announced the birth of her third child in August.

The actress, who is best known for playing Fiz Stape on the soap, secretly welcomed a baby girl with her husband Chris Farr six months prior.

The couple have named their daughter Doris.

Hayley Hughes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hughes (@hayleyhughes.xx)

Hayley Hughes announced the birth of her baby boy on August 28.

She wrote: “25/08/2023 ☁️ you are everything & more than we could have ever imagined my precious boy 🧸 I can’t believe you are ours to love forever 🌎 my little family of 3 🤍.”

The 27-year-old found fame on Love Island 2018.

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A A N D E R S O N (@lauraanderson1x)

Laura Anderson and her ex-beau Gary Lucy welcomed a baby girl named Bonnie on September 2.

Sharing photos and videos of Bonnie’s birth, the Love Island star wrote: “Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson. I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03am and weighed 6.10lbs.”

“My Mummy & Daddy are sooooo happy and in love with me, this is our first week together🌹 I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt my mummy a little bit and scared my daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home 😇.” Laura concluded her post by writing: “Please don’t question My Mummy & Daddy on their relationship- This.. is all about me 👶🏼🤩☺️.” Laura and Gary split earlier this year, shortly before announcing they were expecting a baby. Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford In September, it was reported that Carey Mulligan had welcomed her third child with her husband Marcus Mumford. MailOnline first reported the news, after the actress was papped out for lunch in Portofino with Marcus, film director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

Cher Lloyd

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher Lloyd (@cherlloyd)

X Factor star Cher Lloyd and her husband Craig Monk welcomed their second child together on September 9.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the 30-year-old wrote: “ELIZA VIOLET 9/9/23 💜”

Cher married her hairdresser husband Craig in a secret ceremony back in 2013.

The couple are also parents to a four-year-old daughter named Delilah Rae, who they welcomed in 2018.

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner welcomed their first child together in September.

The comedian announced the news via Instagram, writing: “Well this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined,” Jack wrote. “In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever.”

“So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now.”

“Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it,” the new dad joked.

It was later revealed that the couple had named their little girl Elsie.

Bonnie Wright

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomed her first child with her husband Andrew Lococo on September 19.

The actress, who played Ginny Weasley in the film franchise, took to Instagram on Wednesday to introduce her 3.9million followers to her newborn son, writing: “Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo 🩵 born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy.”

“Andrew and I are so in love with our sun 🌞! So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!”

“Thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!”

Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper welcomed their first child together in September.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their newborn’s foot, they wrote: “Wilde Cooper-Dommett 👣🤍 Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his Dad’s.”

The couple announced their engagement in December 2017.

In 2019, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mykonos, Greece – which was officiated by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandraburke)

Alexandra Burke announced the birth of her second child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph on September 27.

The X Factor star shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Feeling so blessed. We are now a family of four 🥹 Welcome to the world our little peanut 🤍”

Alexandra was first linked to Darren, who hails from Bray, in May 2021.

One month later, the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap with Alexandra on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their first child together last July, but they have not yet revealed their baby’s name or gender.

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones welcomed their first child together at the beginning of October.

The couple named their baby girl Havana.

The Love Island star and Strictly Come Dancing pro struck up a romance shortly after she Chyna left the Majorcan villa in the summer of 2022.

They simultaneously announced their engagement and that they were expecting their first child together in April.

Henry Golding

On October 11, Henry Golding announced the birth of his second child.

The Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl on September 9.

Writing on her Fitsphere blog, Liv wrote: “In 3 pushes Florence Likan Golding was born at 7lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23.”

Their baby girl was put on a “10-day course of antibiotics” after having “difficulties” breathing.

“For the first almost two weeks of her life, she needed to be in the NICU.”

Tyson and Paris Fury

Tyson and Paris Fury welcomed their seventh child together, a baby boy named Prince Rico Paris Fury on September 18.

Following a lengthy labour, their son was born at 2.29am, weighing 6lb 13oz.

Alongside Prince Rico, Tyson and Paris are parents to Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, 7, Valencia Amber, 5, Prince Adonis Amaziah, 4, and Athena, 2.

Pixie Lott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott)

Pixie Lott finally confirmed the birth of her first child, a son named Albert, with her husband Oliver Cheshire on November 24.

The couple quietly welcomed a baby boy in October, but didn’t publicly share the news until they celebrated his christening.

Sharing the first photo of them as a family-of-three, the singer wrote on Instagram: “Albert Charles Cheshire.”

“It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d xx,” she added.

James Middleton

James Middleton welcomed his first child with his wife Alizee Thevenet in October.

The 36-year-old, who is the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, was spotted out for a walk with his partner and new baby in Notting Hill.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the new parents beamed as they pushed their newborn in a £795 Silver Cross pram.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together on November 1.

According to a birth certificate obtained by E! News, the couple named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kourtney, 44, is already parents to three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Meanwhile Travis shares Alabama, 17, Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Claire Holt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt)

Claire Holt and her husband Andrew Joblon welcomed their third child together in November.

Sharing their son’s unusual moniker, the Vampire Diaries actress penned: “Ford Joblon.”

Gordon Ramsay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana welcomed their sixth child together in November.

Alongside snaps of their newborn son, the 57-year-old penned: “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!”

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!,” Gordon continued. “3 boys, 3 girls…. Done 👊🏼❤️❤️.”

Gordon and Tana tied the knot back in 1996.

The couple are already parents to five children – Megan, Matilda, fraternal twins Jack and Holly, and a four-year-old son named Oscar.

Nicole Bass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Bass (@nicolecharbass)

Nicole Bass welcomed her second child on November 11.

Alongside sweet photos of her newborn, the former The Only Way Is Essex star wrote: “A whole week of loving you 🥹🩷.”

“Welcoming our beautiful daughter Millie Nicole Beasley, born on the 22/11/23 weighing 7.2lbs at 9.50pm,” Nicole continued.

“Our hearts are so full of love I am so grateful for my two beautiful girls.🌍👣.”

Nicole and her mystery beau welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bella Rose, on November 7, 2022.

Zoe Sugg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announced the birth of their second child in December.

The YouTube stars shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Just in time for Christmas!”

“Novie Nell Deyes ♥️ 6/12/23.”