Charlotte Dawson reveals she suffered a miscarriage in heartbreaking post

Charlotte Dawson has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in a heartbreaking post.

The Ex on the Beach star worried fans last week when she told them she had received some “awful news”, before taking a break from social media.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 29-year-old shared a photo of her handing her 1-year-old son Noah a pregnancy test, telling her followers that she suffered a devastating miscarriage earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

She wrote: “Hi my darlings, I finally feel ready to post this.. I mean I don’t know when there is a good time to post this. It’s been an extremely tough week mentally but also obviously physically…”

“I am heartbroken beyond words.. and I know I’m never quiet on here, & always so open and honest with you guys so it’s been a shock to you all.. I keep getting lots & lots of messages worrying about us all, asking why I’m being quiet & if Noah is ok..”

“Noah is absolutely fine.. he’s amazing. I’m the one that’s not ok.. unfortunately I’ve suffered with a miscarriage. Obviously our families & close friends have known about me being pregnant, but didn’t announce anything until I got further down the line..”

“I was so excited to share our happy news with you all. Noah’s little brother or little sister, as you can imagine Matthew & I were absolutely over the moon our little family was going to be growing. I also found out on mother’s day which was just so special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

Charlotte continued: “But sometimes it’s just not meant to be, I really thought it was but it just wasn’t this time. Miscarriages are so common & not spoke about enough. We are so heartbroken right now have no words 💔 and just don’t feel Upto posting being my happy silly self right now..”

“Also please can people stop sending Matthew & I nasty messages about our parenting skills. I clearly show and say far too much, we are bloody good parents and Noah is so loved and is our life.”

“And these horrible forums talking about us, these trolls are just awful but they won’t win.. 🤬 any nasty vile comments I get on here about this you will be getting blocked and reported.”

The reality star concluded the post by writing: “Thank you for all your love & support always, I don’t ever want to let go of Noah.. 💔 I feel so lucky to have Noah, one day we will get our rainbow baby.. 🌈❤️”