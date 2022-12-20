6 Facts You Never Knew About The Holiday

The Holiday is a cult-classic Christmas film, and a must-watch this festive season.

The 2006 film follows two women, both struggling with relationship problems, who swap homes and find love in each other’s towns.

Here are six facts you may not have known about the movie:

Iris’ Surrey-based cottage doesn’t actually exist

Only the exterior of the Surrey-based cottage features in the film.

The interior was built in a Hollywood studio soundstage.

The home-swapping website Amanda and Iris use is real

You can actually go to the website and exchange your home.

Jack Black was hesitant to star in a rom-com, but once he heard Kate Winslet was in it, he agreed

The pair played Iris and Miles, who fell in love after meeting in LA.

Kate Winslet had an off-screen romance with Rufus Sewell – who played her on-screen ex-boyfriend Jasper

The actor played her on-screen ex-boyfriend Jasper Bloom.

Kate’s character finally falls out of love with him, after meeting Miles in LA.

Miles’ “accidental boob graze” on Iris while they’re eating sushi was inspired by Jack Black’s real life “accident boob graze” on director Nancy Meyers.

Miles accidentally grazes Iris’ boob while they’re eating sushi, but it was inspired by Jack Black’s “accidental boob graze” on the film’s director Nancy Meyers.

She found it so funny that she wrote it into the script.

Dustin Hoffman’s cameo in The Holiday was completely impromptu – he was having lunch nearby and ended up appearing in the movie because he knew director Nancy Meyers.

The Hollywood actor was having lunch nearby, saw the filming and popped over to say hi.

He ended up appearing in the film because he knew director Nancy Meyers.