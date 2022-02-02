5 of the biggest moments from season one of And Just Like That

WARNING! This article contains spoilers for the first nine episodes of And Just Like That.

The final episode of And Just Like That… season one will air on Sky Comedy and NOW TV on February 3rd.

The highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot series follows Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

We have taken a look back at some of the biggest moments from the season so far.

Take a look:

Big’s Death

Despite showrunner Michael Patrick King insisting that no one would be killed off in the new show, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) died at the end of the very first episode.

After working out on a Peloton bike, Carrie’s beloved husband suffered a heart attack while he was home alone.

When Carrie arrived home to a quiet apartment she called out for Big, before finding him collapsed on their bathroom floor.

In a devastating scene, Carrie ran to his side and cradled him on the bathroom floor, before the episode ended with a voiceover which said: “And just like that, Big died.”

Samantha’s absence explained

Kim Cattrall played Samantha Jones in all six seasons of Sex and the City and the two SATC movies, but decided not to reprise her role for the reboot.

Within the first few minutes of episode one of the HBO Max show, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda addressed the absence of the fourth member of their group. The show opens with Bitsy Von Muffling (played by Julie Halston) looking to seat the three main ladies after they acknowledge it being their first time out to lunch since the COVID-19 pandemic. She asked: “And where’s the fourth Musketeer? Where’s Samantha?” and Charlotte replied: “Oh, she’s no longer with us.” Bitsy looked shocked and horrified, but Miranda quickly clarified: “Oh, she didn’t die.” “Oh, no, I’m so sorry, I just meant, she’s not, with us,” Charlotte explained. Carrie added: “She’s in London.”

After their lunch, Miranda said: “You know, it is kind of like she’s dead, Samantha. We never even talk about her.”

Carrie replied: “Well, what is there to say? I told her that, you know, because of what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said ‘fine,’ and then fired me as a friend.”

Carrie explained that her PR pro pal stopped taking her calls after being let go, and Miranda said: “You know Samantha. Her pride got damaged.”

Carrie then said: “Which is why I kept leaving her voicemails, asking her to please call me back so we could talk about this and fix it. Look, I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM.”

“You are. She was embarrassed,” Miranda replied.

Carrie asked: “So embarrassed she took a job and moved to London?”

Miranda revealed Samantha hadn’t been in contact with her or Charlotte either, with Carrie saying: “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Miranda’s affair with Che and her divorce from Steve

Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez plays non-binary comedian and podcast host Che in the Sex and the City reboot series.

One of the biggest storylines of the season was Miranda’s relationship with Che, who she leaves her beloved husband Steve (played by David Eigenberg) for.

In episode eight of the show, Che finds out Miranda is not in an open marriage, and tells her: “Jesus Christ, Miranda, why did you even put yourself out there if you’re not available? It’s not fair to not bring this up until now. I don’t sneak around. I don’t cheat and I don’t lie. I’m a lot of things, but I’m not a homewrecker.”

Che then tells Miranda that this is the end of their romance “until you figure out your life.”

In a heartbreaking scene, Steve is seen on the couch searching for his missing hearing aid when Miranda comes in and asks him for a divorce.

She says: “I want more, more everything, more connection, more energy, more sex, more me, more, Steve, more!”

Steve replies: “You and me, we’ve been together for a long time and it’s always like this. You don’t think that I’m enough, that I’m kind of enough, and then I’m not enough again. And I’m always there, hanging in there for us.”

“Then finally in the last couple of years we come to a place where it’s not so god damn, f**king up and down every day where it’s kind of the same… that’s married life, Miranda, that’s life.”

“I’m too old to rally for us again. I don’t want to,” Steve says.

“And I don’t want you to,” Miranda tells him, adding that she’s met someone.

Later, Steve turns to Miranda’s BFF Carrie for answers about the sudden end of his marriage.

He asks her: “How long did you know about it, about her and this Che? No need to get uncomfortable, I’m just trying to get some information here. This whole thing all came up on me pretty damn fast. Can you help me out here?”

Carrie replies: “All I know is what she said to me. That it’s not about being with women, it’s about being with Che. So, that’s all I can say.”

Carrie then steps back in her platform heels right into a container of paint and when she goes to wash the paint off her shoes, she accidentally drops Big’s wedding ring, which she has been wearing, down the drain of the sink.

Steve rescues it, and says he never intends to take off his own wedding ring.

He tells Carrie: “I don’t care what Miranda does, till death do us part. Never coming off.”

Carrie’s drunken date

Following the death of her husband Mr. Big, Carrie decided to give dating another go after being encouraged to do so by her editor Amanda.

Carrie met Peter (played by Jon Tenney) at a restaurant, and found out he too was grieving the loss of his spouse.

The pair got along great but had a bit too much to drink, and ended up falling out of the restaurant and vomitting on the street.

“Apologies to my readers. There is no light at the end of the tunnel — just vomit,” Carrie said.

Willie Garson’s sudden absence

Willie Garson, who famously played Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford Blatch in the original Sex and the City series, sadly died from pancreatic cancer in September last year.

Just weeks before his death, the 57-year-old filmed scenes for And Just Like That, and his sudden absence was explained in the fourth episode of the show when Carrie returned to her old apartment to find a handwritten letter on Stanford’s stationary.

Stanford’s husband Anthony Marentino (played by Mario Cantone) tells Carrie that Stanford is representing a 17-year-old Long Island TikTok star who is “huge in Asia” and asked him to go on tour with her.

Carrie asks: “Why the dramatic note? ‘By the time you read this, I’ll be in Tokyo,’ who is he, the lost Bronte sister?”

Anthony explains: “He said he couldn’t bring himself to tell you he was leaving face-to-face after Big died. You know Stanny, he hates to disappoint people in person.”

Anthony also says he received a note saying that Stanford wanted a divorce, adding: “I don’t get it, we were so happy.”

The episode ended with several tribute screens to Willie, with the message: “In Memory of a Beloved Friend Willie Garson 1964-2021.”