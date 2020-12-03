Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews to appear on celebrity version of popular game show

Irish comedian Joanne McNally will also appear on the show

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews to appear on celebrity version of popular...

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are set to appear on the celebrity version of popular game show, Family Fortunes.

The festive celebrity special will see Vogue and Spencer take on the family of Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, for a chance to win a £30,000 prize for their chosen charities.

The Family Fortunes Christmas Special, hosted by Gino D’Acampo, will air on December 27th on Virgin Media One at 8pm.

The news was announced in Virgin Media’s Christmas schedule this morning, alongside a host of festive TV highlights.

Highlights include the first-ever ‘Gogglebox Ireland’ Christmas special, featuring three new ‘Irish abroad’ homes, which will air on December 9th at 9pm.

Unable to experience an Irish Christmas due to current restrictions, the nation’s favourite TV critics will be feasting their eyes on some classic Irish Christmas telly as the show goes from Cabra to Berlin, Limerick to London and Cork to Auckland in the name of bringing a little bit of home to those who can’t be here for the usual festive fun.

Alongside a celebrity panel, Neil Delamere will take a satirical look back on the past year in ‘2020: Thank You, Next!’ on December 29th at 9pm.

Virgin Media has also announced they’re bringing The Masked Singer to Irish TV this month.

The popular series will kick off on December 26th at 7pm, following 12 famous faces as they attempt to hide their true identities and perform in front of celebrity judges.

‘Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular’ is set to air on Virgin Media One on Christmas Day at 8pm.

The festive episode special will bring a range of former contestants back to the BGT stage for a night of top class family entertainment.

On December 12th, ‘Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum’ will air on Virgin Media One at 8.30pm.

The hour-long special will follow Gary as he performs some of his biggest hits, songs from his new album and some exciting covers at the National History Museum in London.

He will also be joined by Michael Buble, Jack Whitehall, Beverley Knight, Alfie Boe, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan, Alesha Dixon, Ronan Keating and Sebastian Yatra.

Moving onto documentary specials, Virgin Media News reporter Zara King will explore the impact of the coronavirus on Irish people in ‘Ireland Under Lockdown: COVID-19 Stories’ on December 8th at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Zara meets families who tragically lost loved ones, explores the effect the virus has had on our mental health, and interviews the key public health decision makers including Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, Minister Simon Harris and HSE Director General Paul Reid.

Virgin Media One will also air a documentary about notorious criminal John Gilligan on December 14th at 9pm, called ‘John Gilligan – The End of the Line’.