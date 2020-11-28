Toy Show star Adam King receives special message from famous astronaut

The six-year-old revealed his dreams of working for NASA on Friday night

Adam King has received a special message from famous astronaut Chris Hadfield, following his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation on Friday night when he offered host Ryan Tubridy his handmade ‘Hug For You’ heart.

During the show, Adam also opened up about his love of space, and said he hopes to become a capsule communicator (CAPCOM) for NASA when he’s older.

Following his appearance on the show, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield came across a clip of Adam on Twitter, and sent him a special message.

He wrote: “Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good – Chris.”

The 61-year-old was the first Canadian to walk in space, and has flown two Space Shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station.

Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good – Chris@RTELateLateShow https://t.co/XacYA9ncKT — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 28, 2020

Irish aeronautical engineer, Norah Patten, also shared her love from Adam on Twitter.

She wrote: “Adam, you’re a star #LateLateToyShow …. I would love to meet you sometime and hear all about your love of #space.”

Adam, you’re a star 🌟✨ @rte #LateLateToyShow …. I would love to meet you sometime and hear all about your love of #space 🚀 https://t.co/hjM50vMva5 — Dr. Norah Patten 🚀 (@SpaceNorah) November 28, 2020

Last night, The Embassy of Ireland team in Washington DC also promised to reach out to NASA on Adam’s behalf.

They tweeted: “Per aspera ad Astra, Adam. Keep looking to the stars young man.”

“In the meantime, we’ll reach out to our friends @NASA & see if they can help bring your dreams a little closer.”