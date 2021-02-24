Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ about losing their royal patronages

The couple were stripped of their patronages last week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “disappointed” they have lost their royal patronages.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they will not return as senior working members of the Royal family, following a 12-month review period.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.”

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the statement concluded.

At the time, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

A source has since told PEOPLE that the couple were “disappointed” not to be able to keep their royal patronages and Harry’s military appointments.

However, the insider said “they respect the decision that was reached.”

The military, Commonwealth and Charitable associations that will now revert to The Queen include The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The announcement came just days after Harry and Meghan revealed they’re expecting their second child, after Meghan suffered a miscarriage last year.

The couple are also gearing up for an “intimate” interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, which is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles last March, after stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family.

Since then, the couple have signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, and purchased a stunning home in Montecito – where they count Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbours.