The couple confirmed the news with a sweet photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they are expecting their second child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are expecting their second child.

The former Senior Royals made the official announcement on Sunday night via their reps.

Releasing a new photo of the pair, which shows a smiling Harry looking down at his pregnant wife, the couple confirmed the news.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

It comes just months after Meghan opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

The former actress received international praise after honestly speaking about the heart breaking experience.

Their pregnancy announcement comes just days after Meghan won part of an ongoing legal case with the UK Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Ad