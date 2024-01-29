NSYNC member addresses Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ ‘feud’

NSYNC member Lance Bass has addressed bandmate Justin Timberlake’s alleged “feud” with Britney Spears.

Back in October, Britney’s memoir The Woman In Me, made cheating allegations against Justin, while also revealing that she had an abortion with the star.

The singer famously dated the Cry Me A River singer from 1999 until their high-profile split in 2002.

In an interview with The U.S Sun, the 44-year-old NSYNC singer insisted that the pair “don’t care” and that “they are good.”

Speaking to the publication at the annual Environmental Media Association Awards in LA, Lance said that the deeply personal issues between the couple was not even a “fight.”

When asked how the famous couple solve their differences, Lance declared: “Well, the problem is they’ve already sorted it out and everyone just forgets.”

The pop-singer continued: “No, they are fine. They support each other. They love each other in their own ways.”

“He has apologised. She is amazing. It’s just like everyone, this has happened already.”

“So I think just people like to keep fights going, but look at the people that are in the fight. They don’t care. They’re good.”

Speaking about the Gimmie More singer’s bombshell memoir, he said: “But she was talking about her past. She’s not talking about right now. Okay. So what’s happening right now – they are fine.”

“I don’t know why people try to keep this fight going. It wasn’t even really a fight. It was just life.”

In her book, the 42-year-old accused Justin of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity”.

A report also claimed that Justin sent a “two-word text” to break-up with the Womanizer singer.

In her book, Britney revealed that she was “devastated” and considered quitting the music industry when Justin ended things with her via text.

She wrote: “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Director Chris Applebaum has since recalled being with Britney on set of the Overprotected: The Darkchild Remix music video.

Chris claimed that when he arrived at her trailer, he saw Britney sitting cross-legged on the floor, with her makeup smudged from tears.

The director claimed she held up her Motorola flip phone and said: “I can’t believe it. Look it. This happened.”

He alleged the singer showed him a text from Justin which read: “It’s over!!!”

Prior to the singer’s memoir release, sources told Page Six exclusively that Justin had been “concerned” about what his 41-year-old ex was going to share from their relationship.

“It’s eating at him,” an inside source shared.

Another insisted the tell-all was “not a takedown” of anyone in particular.