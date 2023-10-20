Britney Spears recalls ‘excruciating’ at-home abortion with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has recalled her “excruciating” at-home abortion with Justin Timberlake.

In her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, the Toxic singer revealed she had an abortion during her relationship with the NSYNC star because he “wasn’t ready” to be a father.

Per the Associated Press, Britney explained that she and Justin agreed not to go to the hospital in order to keep their secret private.

Britney reportedly wrote: “It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home.”

The singer, who was 19 at the time, described the pain as “excruciating”.

“I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over,” she wrote.

“It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear.”

Britney famously dated Justin from 1999 until their high-profile break up in 2002.

Elsewhere in her tell-all memoir, the singer claimed the NSYNC star “cheated” on her with “another celebrity” during their relationship.

Goss.ie has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.