Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury slammed for importing puppy from RUSSIA amid the coronavirus pandemic

People are disgusted with the Love Island couple

Kendra Becker
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been slammed by fans for importing a puppy from Russia – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star received the new pet from Tommy as a 21st birthday gift earlier this week, but had to wait until last night to meet her new pooch.

Taking to her Instagram Story last night, Molly shared a photo of her new puppy’s toys and dog bowls, and wrote: “Has anyone ever received a puppy at night? What are you meant to do? Put them to bed or stay up with them??!”

Molly then told fans: “He was meant to be here on my birthday btw guys but he’s coming from Russia so there were delays etc.”

The 21-year-old has since deleted the post about her puppy being imported from Russia, after fans slammed the reality star on Twitter.

Many criticised the couple’s choice to import a pet amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead of adopting a dog from a rescue in the UK.

Ignoring her critics, Molly-Mae continued to share pictures and videos of her new Pomeranian pooch last night, after it finally arrived at their Manchester apartment.

