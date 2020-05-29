Kate Garraway shares another update on husband Derek – as he continues to fight coronavirus

The presenter's husband has been in ICU since the end of March

Kate Garraway has shared another update on her husband Derek Draper, as he continues to fight COVID-19 in hospital.

The presenter’s husband has been fighting for his life in ICU since the end of March, after contracting the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram last night, Kate shared a video of their two children banging drums as they paid tribute to frontline workers.

The Good Morning Britain host wrote: “Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!”

“Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on. But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs.”

“They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited,” she continued.

“Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy, as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps.”

Kate thanked fans and friends for their messages of support, before adding, “Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope.”

