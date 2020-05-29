Dan Osborne ‘BEGGED’ Jacqueline Jossa to come home – after marriage woes pushed her to move out

The actress has since returned to their family home "part-time"

Dan Osborne reportedly “begged” his wife Jacqueline Jossa to return to their family home – after she moved out a few weeks ago.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old confirmed she had moved back into marital home part-time, after spending some time apart.

The Sun has since reported that Jacqueline came back after Dan “begged” her to do so.

A source told The Sun: “Dan begged her to come home and she’s admitted she missed him.”

“They had been fighting non-stop but together they make a good team. It won’t be easy but Jacqueline’s sure they can make it work. She wants to take it really slowly,” the source added.

Jacqueline told fans she had moved back home last night, just days after she confessed to moving out of their family home.

The mother-of-two said: “I’ve been honest about my situation at the moment, and yes I’ve been staying at another house – a house my parents will eventually be moving into.”

“I had really been struggling (haven’t we all?) lately and as I said the other day, I’ve just needed some time and breathing space.”

“Yesterday I had 5 paparazzi outside my house all day, who then chased us in the car with the kids. It’s scary and it’s stressful – guys – last week was mental health awareness week.”

“The stories about splits, divorce, third parties – it’s just not my real life. Don’t believe it,” she continued.

“I’m going to enjoy the sunshine with my kids. Thanks to everyone who always stands by us, and to all the hard working parents trying to get through this crazy time – and for those who just don’t get it, just Be Kind. I will not be commenting any further.”

Jacqueline, who shares two daughters with Dan, denied reports that they had broken up last weekend – after The Sun exposed the fact that she had moved out.

In a statement on Instagram, the mum-of-two said: “I need some time. There is no split. No divorce. We are working together not against each other.”

Jacqueline and Dan, who tied the knot back in 2017, have been plagued by rumours about him being unfaithful in recent years.

Just last year, the reality star was accused of having a threesome with his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling – an accusation he strongly denied.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.