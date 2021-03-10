Laura Whitmore reveals she’s a ‘proud wife’ as husband Iain Stirling announces new sitcom

The Scottish comedian wrote and will star in the series

Laura Whitmore has revealed she’s a “proud wife”, as her husband Iain Stirling has announced the release of his brand new sitcom.

The comedian, best known for doing the voiceover on Love Island, has been working on the ITV2 series for almost three years.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Laura wrote: “Proud wife post! @iaindoesjokes has written a sitcom, stars in it and has been working so hard on it the past few years.”

“Started 2019 but then filming had to postpone until this year because of that bloody covid,” she continued.

“But he’s been working away writing (not just playing computer games!) this year and last few weeks we haven’t seen each other as much as he’s been doing long filming days at Pinewood studios to finish it!”

“So excited he gets to announce it today. BUFFERING coming Summer 2021 to a screen near you.”

In a post shared on his own Instagram feed, Iain explained that he co-wrote the series with Steve Bugeja, Christine Robertson, and Irish comic Eleanor Tiernan.

The 33-year-old also revealed the sitcom is about “a bunch of 20-somethings who have been told you must live the perfect life. These friends will discover it’s ok to fail, over and over again.”

2021 is going to be an exciting year for Iain and Laura, as the couple are expecting their first child.

They’re also set to return to work on Love Island this summer.

Laura hosts the ITV2 series, while Iain provides hilarious commentary as the show’s voiceover artist.

