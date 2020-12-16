Laura Whitmore announces she’s expecting her first child with Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has announced she’s expecting her first child with Iain Stirling.
The couple, who reportedly tied the knot in secret last month, have been dating since 2016.
Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Irish presenter posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.
The Love Island host captioned the post: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”
“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.
“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” Laura revealed.
“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.
“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”
“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the 35-year-old added.
Scottish comedian Iain also shared the news on his Instagram account, posting a hilarious photo of his Xbox and Playstation consoles with a sticky note reading: “I will miss you xxx.”
“Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming in 2021👶🏻 🍼,” he wrote.
The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.
Laura and Iain are now living in London together, with her beloved pooch Mick.
The news comes after Laura revealed that she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2018, while she was three months into her pregnancy.
Laura and Iain’s baby news comes just hours after their secret wedding hit headlines.
According to a marriage certificate obtained by The Sun, the couple tied the knot in a Humanist ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.
Laura’s half-brother Adam McIvor and Iain’s sister Kirsten Stirling were listed as witnesses.
Earlier this year, multiple outlets reported that the couple got engaged in South Africa back in February – but they never made an official announcement.
Months later, Iain was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger during an appearance on Loose Women in November.
According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island in February.
In recent months, Laura has also been spotted wearing a yellow diamond ring on her wedding finger.