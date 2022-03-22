Kylie Jenner reveals she’s changed her baby son Wolf’s name

Kylie Jenner has revealed she’s changed her baby son’s name.

The 24-year-old and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on February 2, and named him Wolf.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the reality star wrote: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added: “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The mum-of-two did not announce her baby’s new name, or whether his middle name Jacques is also being changed. It comes after Kylie shared an emotional YouTube video dedicated to her newborn, titled To Our Son. The almost 10 minute video included footage from her pregnancy, clips from her baby shower, video messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and footage from the hospital room as she gave birth. Kylie also shared previously unseen snaps from her pregnancy to her Instagram on Monday evening, including sweet snaps with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi. She captioned the photos: “TO OUR SON🖤”