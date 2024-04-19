Kourtney Kardashian defends sister Kim after fans slam her ‘shady’ birthday tribute

Kourtney Kardashian has defended her sister Kim, after fans criticised her birthday tribute to her.

The reality star turned 45 on Thursday, and her younger sister Kim took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

The 43-year-old shared a bikini photo of her, Kourtney and their younger sister Khloe on a recent trip to Turks and Caicos.

Unfortunately the post attracted a slew of negative comments, as Kim was accused of picking a photo in which she looked “the best”.

One follower commented, “well this was intentional,” while another wrote, “Of course she would post a picture where she looks good and outshines Kourt.”

A third person wrote “shady af” under the post, before a fourth added: “Tell me Kim and Kourtney are feuding without telling me Kim and Kourtney are feuding.”

Kourtney, who gave birth to her fourth child Rocky just over five months ago, has since confirmed she has no issue with the photo.

After a fan commented, “Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim…,” the mother-of-four replied: “I LOVE this photo!”

Kourtney continued: “It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”

A host of fans agreed with Kourtney’s comments, and praised her for showing off her natural post-partum figure.

One wrote, “Can we talk about how good Kourtney looks tho!!! 4 kids later and naturally showing it off,” while nother commented: “Kourt looks so fire postpartum!!!”

Kim posted the photo alongside a touching tribute to her older sister.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all.

“Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!

“I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

In the comment section, Kourtney replied: “This caption 🥺❤️ I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️🙏🏼.”

Kourtney welcomed a son named Rocky with her husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

She is also mother to son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 10, whom she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick.