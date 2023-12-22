Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first photos of their baby son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first photos of their baby son Rocky.

The couple welcomed their first child together on November 1st at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

However, the proud parents waited until December 22nd to share photos of their newborn son.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared photos of them doting over their baby boy.

Alongside Rocky, Kourtney is also mum to three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Meanwhile Travis shares Alabama, 17, Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed their plans to name their son Rocky Thirteen during a previous interview.

Speaking on Complex’s GOAT Talk video series, he said their son’s moniker would pay tribute to Rocky George, who played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies.

It was also inspired by the 1976 movie Rocky, which he described as “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Travis also shared he came up with the middle name Thirteen because it’s “the greatest number of all time.”