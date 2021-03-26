Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West’s ‘frustrating’ tweets in latest episode of KUWTK

The scenes were filmed before she filed for divorce

Kim Kardashian reacted to Kanye West’s “frustrating” social media posts during the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

During the second episode of the show’s final season, cracks start3e to show in their relationship as Kim struggled to get in touch with her husband.

In one scene, the 40-year-old looked worried as she spoke to a member of Kanye’s team on the phone.

Kim said: “I’m happy to come, I mean I can get on a plane tonight. When I talked to him, he says no.”

“Whenever he wants. I’m still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and I think he needs that.”

In a confessional, the reality star explained: “Kanye’s been in Wyoming, and he’s been posting a lot of things on social media. So that is a little bit frustrating.”

“But you just have to kind of separate yourself from what’s going on at home and what’s going on on the internet, so I’m trying to go to Wyoming so I can be with him.”

While Kim was on the phone, her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe expressed their concern for her.

Kris said: “I just feel like she’s struggling a bit with all this stuff going on. I don’t know how she’s dealing with the stress of it, you know, that’s what I worry about.”

“She’s always like, the calm in the storm. I think she’s got a lot on her plate. She’s got a lot going on with law school and everything else, the kids, everything.”

The 65-year-old then suggested they do something nice for Kim, to take her mind off things.

Later in the episode, the sisters let their hair down by having drinks together at their vacation home in Malibu.

While sitting outside, Khloe asked Kim how she and Kanye were doing, and she replied: “Moseying along…”

Kourtney then revealed that she had recently spoken to Kanye about the things he was posting on Twitter.

She said: “I had a talk with him. He called me the other morning. I meant to tell you.”

“He said, ‘It would be nice to be able to like, say things.’ I said, ‘Yes, say what you want to say, maybe it’ll start people thinking a certain way or getting a thought in their head. But did you have to say those tweets, publicly?'”

“And he said, ‘No, you’re right. I shouldn’t say that publicly.’ Like, it’s better to say it one on one. It wasn’t like, an argument, we’re just clearing it up I guess.”

The KUWTK scenes were filmed before Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The 40-year-old has also requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

Kanye said: “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

At the time, sources claimed Kim was “furious” that Kanye had “shared something so private.”

After the rally, the Yeezy founder posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

But since then, their relationship has deteriorated, and Kim finally decided to file for divorce on February 19, 2021.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.