Usher announces he’s headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher has announced he’s headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The singer will take the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024.

The 44-year-old confirmed the news in a video shared via social media on Sunday, in which he receives a call from Kim Kardashian about the headlining slot.

In a statement, Usher said: “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

“Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

This will be Usher’s second Super Bowl appearance.

He previously performed alongside the Black Eyed Peas when the group headlined the halftime show back in 2011.