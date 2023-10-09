The TV shows and movies joining Netflix in October 2023

With Halloween right ahead of us, there are more than a few blockbusters coming to Netflix in the month of October.

Box office hits like Spiderman: No Way Home, and a new horror limited series from Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan are among the best flicks come to our device screens this month.

Take a look at the shows and movies joining the streaming giant in the coming weeks:

October 10

Last One Standing (Season 1)



Murder in the Badlands (2022)

October 12

Good Night World (Season 1)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series)

October 13

Fair Play (2023)

The Conference (2023)

October 15

Gold (2016)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

October 17

The Devil on Trial (2023)

October 18

Dark Water (Season 1)

Spencer (2021)

October 19

Bodies (Limited Series)

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1)

Neon (Season 1)

October 20

Creature (Season 1)



Doona (Season 1)

Elite (Season 7)

Kandasamys: The Baby (2023)

Old Dads (2023)

Wolf (2021)

October 23

Apocalypse Clown (2023)

Could Hitler Have Been Stopped? (2022)

I Am Legend (2007)

The Suicide Squad (2023)

October 24

Justice League (2 Seasons)

October 25

Life on Our Planet (Season 1)

October 26

PLUTO (Season 1)

October 27

Pain Hustlers (2023)

Sister Death (2023)

TORE (Season 1)