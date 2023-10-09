The TV shows and movies joining Netflix in October 2023

With Halloween right ahead of us, there are more than a few blockbusters coming to Netflix in the month of October.
Box office hits like Spiderman: No Way Home, and a new horror limited series from Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan are among the best flicks come to our device screens this month.
Take a look at the shows and movies joining the streaming giant in the coming weeks:
October 10
Last One Standing (Season 1)
Murder in the Badlands (2022)
October 12
Good Night World (Season 1)
The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series)
October 13
Fair Play (2023)
The Conference (2023)
October 15
Gold (2016)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
October 17
The Devil on Trial (2023)
October 18
Dark Water (Season 1)
Spencer (2021)
October 19
Bodies (Limited Series)
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1)
Neon (Season 1)
October 20
Creature (Season 1)
Doona (Season 1)
Elite (Season 7)
Kandasamys: The Baby (2023)
Old Dads (2023)
Wolf (2021)
October 23
Apocalypse Clown (2023)
Could Hitler Have Been Stopped? (2022)
I Am Legend (2007)
The Suicide Squad (2023)
October 24
Justice League (2 Seasons)
October 25
Life on Our Planet (Season 1)
October 26
PLUTO (Season 1)
October 27
Pain Hustlers (2023)
Sister Death (2023)
TORE (Season 1)