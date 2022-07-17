Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

So many new shows and films are dropping on Netflix this week.

We’ve put together our favourite picks that we think you’ll love.

Take a look:

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t for the Weak (Comedy Special)

This comedy special joins Netflix on Tuesday, July 19.

The official synopsis reads: “Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.”

Virgin River (Season 4)

Season four of Virgin River joins Netflix on Wednesday, July 20.

The official synopsis of this season reads: “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what– and who– she finds.”

The Gray Man (Netflix Original)

Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, The Gray Man joins Netflix on Friday, July 22.

The official synopsis reads: “When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.”

My Dad’s on Death Row (Documentary)

This documentary examines the cases of two men on death row in Texas and the traumatic impact their crimes and sentences had on their daughters.

It joins Netflix on Friday, July 22.

Blown Away (Season 3)

Ten master artists turn up the heat in glassblowing sculpture challenges for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the title of champion.

Season three joins Netflix on Friday, July 22.

Apollo 17: The Untold Story of the Last Men on the Moon (Documentary)

This documentary pays tribute to the three astronauts to last set foot on the moon and those who worked on NASA’s Apollo program in its final days.

It joins Netflix on Saturday, July 23.