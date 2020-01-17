WATCH: Shaughna keeps Callum and Connagh on their toes ahead of Love Island’s first recoupling

One girl will be dumped from the Island tonight

WATCH: Shaughna keeps Callum and Connagh on their toes ahead of Love...

Tonight on Love Island, it’s boys choice in the first re-coupling of the series.

“My head’s a bit all over the place at the moment,” said Connagh Howard in the beach hut.

The newbie took both Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips on dates in last nights episode.

Shaughna is currently single but has her eye on Callum aswell as Connagh.

New boy Finley Tapp took Siannise Fudge and Paige Turley on dates.

Siannise is coupled up with Nas, and Paige is single after Ollie Williams left the villa on Tuesday.

Love Island returns tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.