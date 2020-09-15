WATCH: Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler reunite for 50 First Dates sketch

The actors brought their characters from the 2004 rom-com back to life

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have reunited for a 50 First Dates sketch.

The Hollywood stars brought their characters from the beloved 2004 romantic comedy back to life, as Drew debuted her new talk show The Drew Barrymore Show.

The film told the story of Henry (played by Adam), who falls in love with a woman with anterograde amnesia named Lucy (played by Drew) – with Henry recording daily tapes for Lucy to remind her that they are in love.

In the adorable sketch set in present day, Henry tried to fill in the blanks for Lucy about what has happened in 2020 – including the coronavirus pandemic.

Putting her “Good Morning Lucy” tape into the video player, Drew’s character watched Adam as Henry appear on screen: “Hi Lucy, good morning. It’s me, Henry. We are on our about 5,000th date together.

“Let me catch you up,” Adam explained as his character, “You have a thing called amnesia, and I am your husband. We have a daughter, and she’s about 40 now.

“I know it’s bananas, but I’m not done yet. It’s 2020, and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing.”

“Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people,” he continued.

Drew as Lucy responded in disbelief: “It sounds kind of like you’re making this up.”

Breaking character at the end of the clip, Adam congratulated Drew on her new show: “Drew, in all seriousness, though, I want to just tell you this. I could honestly not be more excited for you.

“You have your own show now. You are going to make people so happy every day, every time they see you. You are magic.”

