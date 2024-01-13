Mitchel Taylor reveals who his sights are set on ahead of Love Island: All Stars

Mitchel ‘Messy Mitch’ Taylor has revealed who he has his sights set on ahead of the upcoming Love Island: All Stars series.

The All Stars series, which will premiere on January 15th, will be filmed in South Africa and hosted by Maya Jama.

The full confirmed line-up for the show was finally revealed last week with many familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love, including Mitchel who has his eyes on fellow islanders Demi Jones and Georgia Harrison.

Mitchel shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 summer series of the ITV dating show, where he enjoyed brief romances with Molly Marsh, Jess Harding and Abi Moores.

The 27-year-old earned himself the nickname “Messy Mitch” during his time on the show for his wandering eye and continuous stirring of the pot.

Mitchel eventually coupled up with Ella Barnes; however, the couple decided to part ways just weeks after returning to the UK.

Mitchel told the Daily Mail: “My first-ever crush was Lucie Donlan, but she’s engaged now, so that’s probably never going to happen. And obviously Georgia Harrison, just her whole royal thing, I thought I’d get on with her fine.”

He added: “I met one girl at an event in Manchester in November called Demi Jones. I didn’t watch her series, but I knew she was on it. We had a good five-minute conversation, and there was a bit of a decent vibe there.”

“But the conversation ended early because Ella was with Demi that night. So obviously ever since I’ve left there, it’s kind of stuck in the back of my head, but I never really approached anybody.”

This time around, the former Islander doesn’t want to be dubbed “Messy Mitch” as he admitted: “I’ll be honest, I don’t really plan on being Messy Mitch.”

“It just depends on what day of the week it is. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and what you see is what you get.”

“I am very honest and very opinionated and I think that’s what people like me for. If I don’t agree with something, I’m not going to hold it back,” he concluded.

Mitchel also revealed that he is desperate to “fall in love” and have a smooth-sailing time in the villa with “no drama,” but is conscious that he is unable to control his mischievous side.

He continued: “I think Messy Mitchel comes without me doing it. It’s not like my alter ego or my super character or whatever you want to call it. I can’t say yes or no if Messy Mitchel will come or not? I don’t know.”

“I hope not. I hope to have a great time and no drama and have a happy ending and all that stuff.”