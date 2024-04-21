The Spice Girls reunite to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday

The Spice Girls reunited at band member Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party this weekend.

They all sang and did the old choreography to their 90s hit Stop as David Beckham, the birthday girl’s husband, filmed the nostalgic moment.

The girl group was formed back in 1994 with Victoria, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell.

The former footballer had a smile on his face watching the fun moment and captioned the post: “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🩵🩷🤍.”

Victoria shared the same video and wrote: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!

I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”

Before the festivities began, she also posted some family photos taken as they were all ready to celebrate her special birthday.

The mother-of-four said: “Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx”

Earlier this month, Victoria shut down rumours that the Spice Girls will reunite as a five-piece to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

While Mel B has teased that all five members are working on something special, the fashion designer has denied speculation of a reunion tour or comeback performance.

Instead, the 49-year-old has insisted they will simply get together for a “quiet meal” to mark the occasion.

Victoria’s comments are a stark contrast to what her former bandmate Mel B had to say on The Jonathan Ross Show in March.

When asked about a possible reunion, she said it’s “definitely” on the cards with the other members.

She admitted: “We are wanting to do something and we are, but I can’t really tell you because I’ll get kicked out of the WhatsApp group again.”

“We’re definitely doing something. I’m probably going to get told off! I’m in trouble now.”

In 2000, the group went on a hiatus while the band members focused on their own solo careers.

They have reunited three times since, from 2007 to 2008 for the Return Of The Spice Girls Tour, and again for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London – and finally in 2019 for a Spice World Tour, this time without Victoria.