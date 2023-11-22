Zara McDermott’s ex Adam Collard admits he wants to see Sam Thompson do an eating trial on I’m A Celeb

Love Island star Adam Collard has joked that he wants to see Sam Thompson do an eating trial on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Adam is the ex of the Made In Chelsea star’s current girlfriend, Zara McDermott.

Zara and Adam famously coupled up on the hit ITV dating show, Love Island, back in 2018.

Now Adam has given his thoughts on Sam’s appearance in the Australian jungle.

The MailOnline has reported that in a new interview with Lucy Block, the personal trainer said: “People absolutely love drama – Sam and I are fine.”

“It just becomes a thing every now and then, because we have shared previous interest people want to put us up against each other.”

The 28-year-old revealed: “I honestly think even if I saw Zara – it’s going to happen at some point. We were kids, no one cares.”

He then said: “He [Sam] will probably be really funny in the jungle. He’ll probably do really well, and he couldn’t be more dissimilar to me if he possibly tried.”

“I think if he did that eating one, he’s a funny guy so I think that’d be good,” Adam added.