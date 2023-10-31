Zara McDermott in tears over sweet gesture by boyfriend Sam Thompson after Strictly departure

Zara McDermott broke down in tears over a sweet video message from her boyfriend Sam Thompson, as she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two on Monday night.

The Love Island star appeared on the spin-off show with her dance partner, Graziano Di Prima, where she received a touching video message from her Made In Chelsea star boyfriend.

Zara became the fifth contestant to be voted out of the dancing competition on Sunday night, after she went head-to-head against soap star Adam Thomas in the dance off.

Host Fleur East surprised the 26-year-old with a pre-recorded message from her boyfriend Sam, who said: “I just wanted to make this video and tell you how incredibly proud I am and all your friends and all your family are of you and what you’ve achieved over this past seven weeks.”

“I remember you said, when you started this, ‘I’ll be gone week one’ but you lasted seven entire weeks. What you’ve achieved, is so admirable, I love you.”

Zara was visibly touched by the endearing video message ,and broke down in tears as she sat alongside Graziano.

“It’s just honestly amazing,” the former Love Island star said.

“I mean having him, especially there on Saturday night, was really special being able to just kind of see him in the audience and give him a big wave before and having him there for that moment was just so special.”

The TV personality said on the show: “It’s been a real up and down of emotions the last few days of just processing everything.”

“I think today was the hardest morning ever just not going to training. I literally texted him Graziano the moment I woke up with a sad face like ‘me.'”

“I spent seven weeks, 12 hours a day, with this man and now, not anymore, it’s sad! It’s really sad! This person here [Graziano] and I said I wasn’t going to cry anymore today, but I am, here I am again.”

“This human being right here [Graziano] is what I’m going to miss the most because he is the most special, beautiful soul in the world,” Zara added.