Zara McDermott ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of boyfriend Sam Thompson as he becomes fan favourite on I’m A Celeb

Zara McDermott has revealed that she “couldn’t be prouder” of her boyfriend Sam Thompson, as he becomes a fan favourite on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Zara and Sam have been dating since 2020, after previously splitting earlier that year, when the former Love Island star admitted to cheating on Sam.

The Made In Chelsea star is currently Down Under and has become a huge hit with fans of the show, with many bookies now having tipped the star to win.

Zara has told The MailOnline: “I literally couldn’t be prouder of Sam – he always puts others first and that’s really coming through.”

“It’s been so lovely seeing his bromance with Marvin too. Sam is one in a million and is being himself. I want to see him go into the final!”

According to the publication, the 31-year-old has been tipped 6/5 to win with Paddy Power to become King of the Jungle.

The reality TV star’s bubbly personality has proven to be a major hit with fans.

Before his entry into the Australian jungle, Sam told The Joe Marler Podcast: “You can’t edit someone’s personality. You can’t do it. You can’t give someone a different personality. They still have the traits they have.”

“What you can do is cut down what they’ve said, because obviously it’s got to fit into a certain amount of time. It’s funny when people panic and go, ‘Oh, the edit has done me dirty there’. No, you’ve done you dirty. They can’t put a word in your mouth. You have said that.”

“No one else has said that. Just because you’re bummed out that bit has got in, that’s not anyone else’s fault, that’s got to be your fault right?”