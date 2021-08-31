The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram

YouTube star Zoe Sugg welcomes her first child with Alfie Deyes

Zoe Sugg has announced the birth of her first child with Alfie Deyes.

The YouTube stars, who have been dating for almost nine years, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Alongside a photo of her baby girl, Zoe wrote: “She’s here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes 💕 29/08/21”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

Alfie also shared a sweet photo of his newborn daughter, writing: “Ottilie Rue Deyes <3

29/08/21”

Zoe and Alfie have known each-other since 2012, and celebrated 8 years together last October.

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@alfiedeyes)