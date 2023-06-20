X Factor star Tom Mann posts heartbreaking tribute to his late fiancée – one year after she died on their wedding day

Tom Mann has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his late fiancée Danielle Hampson, one year after she tragically died on their wedding day.

The X Factor star was left devastated when his bride-to-be passed away on the morning of their wedding last June.

Taking to Instagram on June 18, Tom posted a photo of Danielle and their now 20-month-old son Bowie alongside the caption: “1 year, somehow. 1 year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do’. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room.”

“1 year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat. It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come,” the singer continued.

“1 year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time. No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don’t know why you couldn’t stay.”

“Dan, Bowie will know everything that you were to everyone that knew you. He will know your love & light over your loss. I am so very grateful that someone as special as you chose me. Thank you for letting me love you,” Tom added.

A cause of death for Danielle has not been shared publicly.

Tom, who found fame on The X Factor UK in 2014 as part of the band Stereo Kicks, shared the heartbreaking news of his partner’s death on Instagram last June.

At the time, he wrote: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.”

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.”

“I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.”

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.”

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud,” Tom continued.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.”

“I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.”

Tom added: “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

The couple started dating in 2015, and announced their engagement in December 2019.