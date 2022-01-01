Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen expecting their first child together

Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple met on the 2016 series of the hit dating show, and got married two years later in a stunning ceremony.

Sharing the exciting news via Instagram on New Year’s Day, Olivia wrote: “Happy New… Baby Bowen 🥰🥺🍼”

Alex shared the same photo to his feed, and wrote: “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen ❤️”

A host of Love Island stars rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple, with Jessica Hayes writing: “Omg this is just the best news ever 😍😍🥺🥺🥺😭❤️ congratulations guys !! Xxxxxxx”

Jessica Shears commented: “Omg congrats guys. So excited for you. You’re gunna love being mum and dad ❤️❤️❤️”, and Megan Barton Hanson penned: “Oh my gosh! Congratulations so happy for you both ❤️”