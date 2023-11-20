Will Young reveals exciting new career move – after finding fame on Love Island

Will Young has revealed an exciting career move, after finding fame on Love Island.

The 24-year-old struck up a romance with Australian bombshell Jessie Wynter during his time in the South African villa earlier this year.

Since leaving the villa, the couple have split their time between Australia and the UK – living on Will’s family farm.

Will also recently released his first book, titled For the Love of Farming.

Now, the TikTok star has tried his hand at acting, a career worlds away from his day job as a farmer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Love Island star revealed he’s set to make his acting debut in a film titled The Festival Film – due for release next year.

Will wrote: “Never did I think in my life would I be doing acting, but here we are! I had my first acting gig, and I loved it!”

“The film is called ‘The Festival Film’ which is coming out next year which is really exciting!,” Will continued.

“I was a little nervous at first, as I have never done it before and had no idea what to expect, however when we got there, it was super fun, and was better than I thought lol 🫶🏼.”

“Hollywood here we come heheh!”