Viewers of This Morning call for Sam Thompson to become permanent host of the show as he reunites with Josie Gibson

Viewers of This Morning have called for Sam Thompson to become the show’s permanent host as he is reunited with his I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! co-star, Josie Gibson.

The former Made In Chelsea star was recently crowned King of the jungle, with Josie placing in fourth.

The reality TV star was interviewed on the show, alongside Strictly Come Dancing winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, on Monday morning.

Fans have since taken to X to express their interest in seeing him as a permanent host of the show.

One user wrote: “We need Sam for spin to win every day now that’s what I’m talking about.”

Another said: “Sam to host This Morning with Josie.”

More fans took to the social media platform to show their love for the star.

love sam thompson soooo much 🥺🥺🥺 bless him on this morning — 💛 (@corriedalexo) December 18, 2023

Sam Thompson is absolutely adorable ❤️ #ThisMorning — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) December 18, 2023

This comes after the 32-year-old was reportedly being lined up for a presenting role on the show.

The MailOnline reported that ITV bosses are hoping to maximise on his popularity by signing Sam as their new Showbiz correspondent, given his love for television.

An insider told the publication: “There is no one that loves TV more than Sam Thompson, he has proven that throughout his stint in the jungle.”

“The ITV viewers now love him back and after winning I’m A Celeb by a landslide, it makes sense to keep him on the channel and utilise his new profile.”

“Producers are keen to get him on the show during days where Josie is presenting and then there’s Marvin Humes too, it’s important for them to nurture their talent once they have it.”

A source close to the star said: “The world is Sam’s oyster career wise, and more broadcast is definitely part of the plan and a natural progression following the jungle.”

“His popularity and personality lend perfectly to both daytime and entertainment formats, potentially a mix of the two.”

“It’ll be great to layer new exciting opportunities with his successful existing projects including his Staying Relevant podcast, which is touring in April, and his show on Hits Radio.”