Two Love Island legends ‘set to enter the villa’ in MAJOR show shake-up

Two Love Island legends are reportedly set to enter the villa in a major show shake-up.

The hit dating show returned to our screens on Monday, January 16 – with Maya Jama at the helm.

Since then, there has been no shortage of drama; from fights to two contestants knowing each other prior to entering the villa.

There has been much speculation as to whether a former Love Island contestant will follow in the footsteps of Adam Collard and make their return to the villa as an “ultimate bombshell”.

According to The UK Sun, the hit dating show is set for a major shake-up as not one, but two former Islanders will enter the South African villa.

However, the twist is that the two “ultimate bombshells” will be from Love Island’s international versions.

An ITV source told the publication: “The two new international recruits are essentially professional bombshells and won’t just shake up the villa – they’ll blow it apart.”

“Both of them bed-hopped, bonked and had blistering rows on their seasons of Love Island,” the source continued.

“And neither has a shred of British restraint about them.”

“They’re going to create explosive telly, just like they did the first time round. They are exactly what this series needs to cause some serious drama.”

There are 25 versions of Love Island around the world – including Australia, Poland, South Africa and Slovakia.

