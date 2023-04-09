Ad
Tributes pour in for comedian Gareth Richards – who has died aged 41

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Comedian Gareth Richards has died aged 41, after being involved in a car crash.

The sad news was confirmed by his wife Laura in a post shared on Facebook on Saturday.

She wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth Richards passed away on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) at 6.30pm.”

“He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27th March at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries. It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive.”

“Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition. However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.”

“The boys are bearing up well. There will be details of the funeral and other ways to remember Gareth to follow, as I know that he was well-loved. At the moment the grief is a lot to cope with. Thank you all for your support and kindness,” Laura concluded the post.

Gareth began his comedy career in 2004. He co-hosted The Frank Skinner Show alongside with Frank Skinner and Emily Deanfirst when the show first went on air in the UK.

The 41-year-old went on to support Frank on two of his comedy tours – in 2014 and again in 2020.

Check out tributes to the comedian below:

