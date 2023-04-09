Tributes pour in for comedian Gareth Richards – who has died aged 41

Comedian Gareth Richards has died aged 41, after being involved in a car crash.

The sad news was confirmed by his wife Laura in a post shared on Facebook on Saturday.

She wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth Richards passed away on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) at 6.30pm.”

Gareth Richards was different. Tweets are a shite way to try and capture someone as special as Gareth. I’m absolutely devastated by this news. Thinking of everyone who knew him better than me & of course his family. #garethrichards #ripgarethrichards — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) April 8, 2023

“He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27th March at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries. It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive.”

“Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition. However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.”

“The boys are bearing up well. There will be details of the funeral and other ways to remember Gareth to follow, as I know that he was well-loved. At the moment the grief is a lot to cope with. Thank you all for your support and kindness,” Laura concluded the post.

Awful news about Gareth Richards. An utterly delightful man, a wonderful comedian. The world is that much sadder without him in it. — Mike Wozniak (@mrmikewozniak) April 8, 2023

Gareth began his comedy career in 2004. He co-hosted The Frank Skinner Show alongside with Frank Skinner and Emily Deanfirst when the show first went on air in the UK.

The 41-year-old went on to support Frank on two of his comedy tours – in 2014 and again in 2020.

Check out tributes to the comedian below:

When I did the Comedy Zone at the Fringe in 2009, I felt completely out of my depth. Luckily for me, I was sharing a bill with Gareth Richards. The kindest, gentlest soul I have ever encountered in comedy, and a towering talent. Don’t quite know how to compute that we’ve lost him — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) April 8, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Gareth Richards. We started comedy at the same time and I was totally in awe of his talent, but more importantly I was always struck by how kind and gentle a man he was. Just a complete delight to be around. My thoughts are with his family — Elis James (@elisjames) April 8, 2023

God I will miss you Gareth Richards – my hilarious, unfailingly kind, gentle, beautiful friend. So grateful to have known you ❤️ https://t.co/VWpVr3vgXh — Emily Dean (@Divine_Miss_Em) April 8, 2023

Myself and the whole team at @ManfordsComedy are devastated to hear the news that Gareth Richards passed away today. He was a wonderfully inventive & funny comedian but more importantly a kind & thoughtful man. Our thoughts are with his wife & children at this time.

Jason ❤️ https://t.co/QNUnmAaMni — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) April 8, 2023

Rip Gareth Richards. A brilliant comedian and a wonderful man. My thoughts are with his family. — Russell Howard (@russellhoward) April 8, 2023