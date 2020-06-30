TOWIE star James Argent in talks to appear on major reality show following rehab stint

The reality star recently opened up about his addiction issues

TOWIE star James Argent in talks to appear on major reality show...

James Argent is reportedly in talks to appear on the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The 32-year-old will be following in the footsteps of his on-off girlfriend Gemma Collins, who appeared on the show last year.

A source told The Sun: “Dancing On Ice bosses are interested in Arg — he’s a lovely bloke and is a popular guy.”

“They think he shows real potential but obviously he needs to prove he’s serious about taking part.”

“His issues with drug use in the past have been well documented and there has been talk of him having to have drug tests if he signs up to the show to prove he is clean,” they said.

The news comes one month after Arg opened up about his addiction issues for the first time.

The former TOWIE star confessed he overdosed twice last year, and ended up seeking help after hitting rock bottom over Christmas.