Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller rushed to hospital after suffering an ectopic pregnancy

Emily Miller has revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy on Friday, after finding out she was expecting “a few weeks ago” with her boyfriend Cam Holmes.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the Too Hot To Handle star told fans how she was rushed to hospital this week after she collapsed in the shop.

Emily wrote: “So a few weeks ago I discovered I was pregnant. Although it was a shock it was something I was also quite excited about.”

“However on Tuesday I collapsed whilst being at the shops. I cannot even describe to you the pain- it felt like my whole stomach was collapsing and was quickly rushed to hospital.”

“As I laid on the table squeezing Cams hand the 2 nurses were so silent. I asked if everything is ok and she replied ‘I’m just going to get my colleague for a second opinion’ as the 3 nurses gathered round it was then they confirmed I had something called an ectopic pregnancy.”

Emily explained: “For those who haven’t heard of this (like me) it’s basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in your Fallopian tube which is fatal and if I had left it much longer my Fallopian tube would of burst.”

“It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my Fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too.”

“All I wanted to do was speak to my mum 🥺 and I’m pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying.”

She continued: “At 10pm Wednesday I was taken into surgery and I don’t know who was crying more me or Cam but was extremely emotional to say the least.”

“I had asked Cam to get me a list of food and drink for when I return but I had panic attack when I woke up. I was dosed up with morphine because I was in so much pain that I then felt sick and had to go straight to sleep.”

“Physically I’m still in a lot of pain and bed bound after the surgery but mentally it’s been even harder,” Emily confessed.

Back in April, it was reported that Emily had split from Cam after meeting on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle last summer, however the pair reunited just a few weeks later.

The Welsh personal trainer and the London-based model formed a connection on day one of the hit dating show, and just one month later Cam moved in with Emily and her family.

The reality stars later moved into a home together in London.