Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague share snaps from romantic trip to Switzerland

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been sharing snaps from their romantic trip to Switzerland.

The couple, who met on Love Island back in 2019, jetted off on their holidays earlier this week.

They were joined by Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe and her fiancé Danny Rae, as they visited top tourist attractions such as The Lindt Home Of Chocolate.

Tommy and Molly-Mae’s romantic trip away comes just weeks after Tommy teased his plans to propose “very soon”.

During an Instagram Q&A last month, a fan asked the boxer: “When is Molly getting that ring… I think it’s time.”

“It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon,” Tommy replied.

Fans were convinced the pair were going to get engaged on New Year’s Eve last year, after the professional boxer surprised Molly with a last-minute trip to the Big Apple.

But days later, the influencer shut down speculation Tommy flew her to New York to propose.

In a vlog documenting their trip, the 23-year-old said she was “sick and tired” of the engagement speculation.

“I’m getting a little bit sick and tired that every single person thinks Tommy is proposing to me out here,” she said.

“He literally booked this trip, like, two days ago, it hasn’t been planned for long at all. I can promise you guys he is not proposing to me.”

After Tommy smirked at the camera, Molly continued: “Don’t act like you are Tommy because we all know that you’re not, and everyone’s going to be like ‘oh, he’s going to propose’.”

“I’m not saying that he won’t propose at some point in the next year, but I know this trip is not the one, so don’t get your hopes up.”

Their engagement wouldn’t be a huge surprise as in October last year, the reality star said she wanted a ring from Tommy “soon”.

The couple also bought a £3.5 million home together earlier this year.