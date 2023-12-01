THIS Strictly Come Dancing star is set for a MAJOR career change

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bobby Brazier is reportedly set for a major career change, after his appearance on the show.

The Eastenders star has been competing on the BBC dance show and has been paired with Australian professional dancer, Dianne Buswell.

A new report has now revealed that the 20-year-old could be now set to hit the West End.

The Irish Sun has revealed that the young star is being “eyed-up” by a host of musical theatre chiefs after his incredible performances on the BBC show.

The publication said that bosses believe the soap star would make the perfect leading man.

A TV insider said: “Bobby’s time on Strictly certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by ­theatre bosses.”

“They really feel he has star quality and would put bums in seats, given his huge popularity.

“Bobby’s so graceful on the dancefloor and they believe he wouldn’t look out of place on a big musical production, or even a play,” the source added.

Bobby and Dianne are currently in fourth favourites to win the Glitterball trophy, ahead of Saturday night’s Quarter Finals.

He previously wowed judges with his touching tribute to his late mother, Jade Goody, on Saturday night’s show.

The 20-year-old’s mother shot to fame when she appeared on Big Brother in 2002 and tragically passed away from cervical cancer in March 2009.

The actor was just five-years-old when she passed.

Bobby and his dance partner Dianne, performed a Couple’s Choice routine to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell, a song that the EastEnders star chose because it is close to his heart.

The young star said ahead of the performance: “I’ve always thought it’s the perfect song, the way he sings it the lyrics are profound and very impactful for me.”

“There’s lyrics in particular – ‘I should be crying but I just can’t let it show’ – and when I was a little bit younger and I was angry and resentful and I feared the world and just couldn’t cry or express myself it was those lyrics, hearing that, that would make me cry because it felt so true,” Bobby added.