Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

This is why Love Island’s Tanya is trending on Twitter

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Tanya Manhenga has been trending on Twitter since Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island.

The 23-year-old and her beau Shaq Muhammad were the first couple to spend the night together in the hideaway.

Earlier this week, Will Young and Jessie Wynter became the second couple to visit the infamous room.

Jessie and Will in the hideaway | From Lifted Entertainment

After spending the night with Will in the hideaway, Jessie pulled Tanya aside to debrief about her night of antics.

The Australian bombshell confided in the 23-year-old that she and Will had sex in the hideaway, to which Tanya responded that she and Shaq had also.

However, Tanya told her pal that she needed to keep it under wraps because no one knew about it.

Tanya and Shaq in the hideaway | From Lifted Entertainment

Love Island fans took to Twitter to point out that Tanya had in fact told all of the girls the extent of her and Shaq’s antics in the villa.

One Twitter user wrote: “Tanya saying to Jessie that ‘no one knows’ her and Shaq slept together, but I’m pretty sure she said the morning after they were in the hideaway that they’d done ‘everything’. Did I imagine that? 🤔”

A second tweeted: tanya said no one knows her and shaq did bits in the hideaway…girlll you came back and said you did everything 😂,” and a third wrote: “Whatdyamean Tanya?! You told everyone what you and Shaq did in the hideaway!” 

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us