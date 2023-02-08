This is why Love Island’s Tanya is trending on Twitter

Tanya Manhenga has been trending on Twitter since Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island.

The 23-year-old and her beau Shaq Muhammad were the first couple to spend the night together in the hideaway.

Earlier this week, Will Young and Jessie Wynter became the second couple to visit the infamous room.

After spending the night with Will in the hideaway, Jessie pulled Tanya aside to debrief about her night of antics.

The Australian bombshell confided in the 23-year-old that she and Will had sex in the hideaway, to which Tanya responded that she and Shaq had also.

However, Tanya told her pal that she needed to keep it under wraps because no one knew about it.

Love Island fans took to Twitter to point out that Tanya had in fact told all of the girls the extent of her and Shaq’s antics in the villa.

One Twitter user wrote: “Tanya saying to Jessie that ‘no one knows’ her and Shaq slept together, but I’m pretty sure she said the morning after they were in the hideaway that they’d done ‘everything’. Did I imagine that? 🤔”

A second tweeted: tanya said no one knows her and shaq did bits in the hideaway…girlll you came back and said you did everything 😂,” and a third wrote: “Whatdyamean Tanya?! You told everyone what you and Shaq did in the hideaway!”

Tanya saying to Jessie that ‘no one knows’ her and Shaq slept together, but I’m pretty sure she said the morning after they were in the hideaway that they’d done ‘everything’. Did I imagine that? 🤔 #loveisland — Emma 📚💕 (@emtaywrites) February 8, 2023

tanya said no one knows her and shaq did bits in the hideaway…girlll you came back and said you did everything 😂 #loveisland — Zara Kirkman (@zara_kirkman) February 8, 2023

Whatdyamean Tanya?! You told everyone what you and Shaq did in the hideaway! #loveisland — Hi, it’s me, I’m the problem, it’s me (@XCVok) February 7, 2023

Tanya gave them a live demo on what happened in the hideaway #loveisland — Steph🦋 (@1Steph_xx) February 7, 2023

Why is Tanya pretending it’s a secret with what she got up to in the hideaway?! WE KNOW!! THEY KNOW!! She came in and told someone the morning after! #LoveIsland — Linzi (@Linz1mac) February 7, 2023

Why has Tanya lied to Jessie about her and Shaq in the hideaway ? She literally blabbed straight after #loveisland — shellthestig (@shellthestig) February 7, 2023

Why is Tanya acting like she didn’t tell all the girls that her and Shaq went all the way when they were in the hideaway #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HV4diR8Hx9 — becs🌻 (@rbccnngrn) February 7, 2023

Erm…I’m sure Tanya told the girls that she and Shaq “did everything” in the Hideaway? 🤔 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/fa5L0VcKN1 — C 💕 (@cx95xo) February 7, 2023

Didn’t Tanya literally say we did everything’ to the girls after the hideaway?? #loveisland — Ayo (@princesslush1) February 7, 2023

Tanya came back from the hideaway saying to the girls they done everything! 🤔 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/SG1l3soZRL — Anna Thurman (@AnnaThurmanLDN) February 7, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

