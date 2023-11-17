THIS is why Danny Cipriani ‘pulled out’ of I’m A Celeb

A new report has revealed that Danny Cipriani was “pulled out” of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after news broke of his split from wife Victoria Rose.

The couple split after two years of marriage, having tied the knot back in 2021.

The former England rugby player recently announced their separation in an Instagram post last week.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Danny penned: “Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after 4 years of marriage,” despite their wedding date being just two years ago.

Danny continued: “Whilst we’ve had some wonderful times together, we’ve also recognised we’re on different journeys and whilst this is sad news, it’s also a new chapter for us both to pursue our own happiness.”

“I only wish the best for Victoria and her children.”

The Mail Online has now reported that the athlete was understood to be getting paid a six-figure sum to appear in the Jungle, but just days before the show was due to air, he announced the split from his wife Victoria.

Sources at ITV reportedly “confirmed” the star’s appearance on the show in August: “He will be the hunk of the line-up and already there is talk of him and shower scenes amongst staff working on the programme.”

The insider continued: “There is also huge anticipation that he will reveal secrets from his showbiz lifestyle, he has been linked to many women over the years, and his scandals are well documented too so there will be lots for him to share.”

“But he has a sense of humour too which will ensure he is both popular amongst his camp mates but also with those watching at home.”

“Danny might have settled down now but he is still wild at heart. There are high hopes that he will make it to the final,” the ITV source added.

Since his split from Victoria, Danny was seemingly removed from the show’s line-up.

Speaking of the breakdown of their marriage, a source told the publication: “Victoria had been increasingly unhappy over the last few months.”

“Things got tense and then she saw some text messages on his phone and it led to some difficult rows between them and they have now split up.”

The former England rugby ace has reportedly moved out of their Kent home, but has been seen visiting there over the past week.