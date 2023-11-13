Danny Cipriani splits from wife Victoria Rose after two years of marriage

Danny Cipriani has split from his wife Victoria Rose after two years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot back in April 2021.

A source close to the pair has claimed that up until the summer, all had been well in their marriage.

A source told MailOnline: “Victoria had been increasingly unhappy over the last few months.”

“Things got tense and then she saw some text messages on his phone and it led to some difficult rows between them and they have now split up.”

The former England rugby ace has reportedly moved out of their Kent home, but has been seen visiting there over the past week.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Danny mistakenly penned: “Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after 4 years of marriage,” despite their wedding date being just two years ago.

Danny continued: “Whilst we’ve had some wonderful times together, we’ve also recognised we’re on different journeys and whilst this is sad news, it’s also a new chapter for us both to pursue our own happiness.”

“I only wish the best for Victoria and her children.”

Victoria is mum to a daughter named Jade and a son named Kameron from previous relationships.