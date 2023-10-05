THIS is what Rebecca Loos said to Victoria Beckham after her alleged ‘affair’ with David Beckham

Rebecca Loos’ alleged affair with David Beckham has resurfaced in the press this week.

The former footballer and his wife Victoria addressed the allegations in David’s new Netflix docu-series Beckham, which premiered on Wednesday.

Back in 2003, David’s former assistant Rebecca claimed they had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid – which he vehemently denied.

At the time, Rebecca gave several press interviews, in which she issued a message to David’s wife Victoria.

Her message to the Spice Girls star was: “I don’t expect any sympathy.”

Rebecca insisted that she never intended to break up his marriage to Victoria, especially since there were kids involved.

“I think it’s bad enough for me to do what I have done without me expecting any words of sympathy. I really hope that they get through it,” she said at the time.

“I think the problems were in their marriage long before I came into the picture. I in no way intended to break up their marriage especially when there are young children involved. I hope they stay together.”

In David’s new four-part Netflix series, titled Beckham, Victoria spoke about how the allegations affected their marriage.

The Spice Girls star said: “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.”

“And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus – and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

When asked if she resented her husband in the aftermath of the allegations, the fashion designer admitted: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

David also addressed the allegations in the docuseries, which joined Netflix on Wednesday.

He said: “There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

When asked how they survived it, David shared: “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult.

“But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it’s our private life.”