THIS is what Gary Oldman had to say about his role in Harry Potter

Gary Oldman has recently opened up about his performance in the Harry Potter franchise.

The 65-year-old portrayed Sirius Black, Harry Potter’s godfather, and joined the franchise in the third film, Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

He went on to reprise his role a further three times, before his character was killed of in Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’ podcast, Happy Sad Confused, the British actor revealed that he felt he could have done more with his character.

He explained: “I think my work was mediocre in it.”

He then admitted he wished he read the books like his co-star, Alan Rickman, who portrayed the iconic Severus Snape.

“Maybe if I had read the books like Alan, if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what’s coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently.”

“We [the cast] were all taking bets [on which character would die], you know, it’s Hagrid, and I was there going, no, no, no, maybe it’s Ron.”

“And then you kind of open the script and you go, it’s me. I’m out of here.”

The actor said that playing wizard Sirius Black and detective Jim Gordon, in the Batman franchise left him doing the “least amount of work for most amount of money” while solely caring for sons Gulliver and Charlie.

His adult sons are now 26 and 24, respectively.

Gary split from his wife Donya Fiorentino in 2001 after four-years of marriage, amid accusations of physical abuse and alcholol addiction.