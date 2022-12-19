This is how much Molly-Mae Hague’s new ‘dream car’ cost

Molly-Mae Hague has introduced fans to her “dream car”, but how much did her lavish new vehicle cost?

The mum-to-be recently purchased a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition, which set her back a reported £193,000.

Speaking in her latest YouTube video, the influencer said: “I’m joining you today from my new car… I’ve only waited for this moment for literally over a year now.”

“I don’t do vision boards, but it’s been on my goals list for a while and I have been desperate to tick it off… and now I have.”

Molly-Mae revealed everything in the car was picked by her, including the seats and the colour of the steering wheel.

She said: “This has been my dream car for literally years and years. I feel so lucky and happy.”

“It was probably about a year ago that I made a plan to give my Range Rover to my sister because I grew so attached to my last car that I really, really didn’t want to get rid of it when I got this car.”

“However, I had planned to gift it to my sister before I found out I was pregnant. How do I explain this? If I wasn’t pregnant and didn’t have a lot of other things to be spending money on maybe I would have still given her my car…”

“But I decided in the end to sell my car, which was very sad. I still got Zoe a new car – she’s upgraded to an Audi. I didn’t give her the Range Rover. I wanted to give it her so I could still see it but I just had to put my sensible hat on.”

The former Love Island star announced her pregnancy in September, and later revealed she’s expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

In the same video, Molly-Mae revealed that she purchased herself a lavish push present from Louis Vuitton.

The mum-to-be said: “So basically I bought myself my hospital bag. It’s slightly ridiculous that it’s from Louis Vuitton but I wanted to treat myself.”

She also told her YouTube subscribers that she plans on having a natural birth.