Thirteenth contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 lineup

‘Countryfile’ presenter Hamza Yassin has been confirmed as the latest contestant to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 lineup.

“I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show,” the cameraman gushed.

‘I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

The wildlife cameraman, who also stars on ‘Animal Park’ and appeared on the CBeebies shoe ‘Let’s Go for a Walk’ admitted that his dance skills are “currently at the level of ‘1970s disco vibe.'”

Hamza will join X Factor star Fleur East, former Arsenal footballer Tony Adams, pop singer Molly Rainford, Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, singer Matt Goss, Loose Women panelist Kaye Adams, and radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson on the upcoming season of Strictly.

Soap stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, comedian Jayde Adams, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, and radio host Tyler West will also take to the dancefloor next month when the BBC series returns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Yassin Photography (@hamzayassin90)