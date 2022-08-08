Seventh star announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Presenter and radio host Tyler West has joined the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The popular BBC dance show is set to return to our screens next month.

Tyler said: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone.”

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins,” he added.

Tyler is best known for hosting weekday afternoons on KISS, for which he was nominated for a prestigious ARIA for Best New Presenter in 2020.

Having begun his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting various programming across CBBC, he has hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

Last year, Tyler launched his first BBC Three series, co-hosting Flat out Fabulous as well as becoming the host of The MTV Movie Show.

He will join Loose Women panelist Kaye Adams, radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson, soap stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, comedian Jayde Adams, and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds on the upcoming season of Strictly.